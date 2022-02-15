TWICE cancels originally planned promotions for US tour, concerts to continue

TWICE. The K-pop girl group is currently having their 'III' world tour in the US.

TWICE is currently in the United States for their 'III' world tour, whose concert stops include Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York

MANILA, Philippines – JYP Entertainment announced on Tuesday, February 15, that TWICE’s promotional activities for their US tour have been canceled “due to the severity of the COVID-19 situation.”

The agency, however, assured fans that the concert events will happen and only the “original planned promotions and wide variety of opportunities for [meet-and-greets]” were affected.

In regards with US promotions cancellationhttps://t.co/1MYW2aLIIl — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) February 14, 2022

“We have decided to [have] no option but to cancel all promotions, as the artists’ health is our number one priority, and must proceed with the tour in the safest way possible,” the statement read.

TWICE arrived in Los Angeles on February 13 for their fourth world tour “III.” Their first stop is at The Forum, Los Angeles, and they’re also set to visit cities like Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York.

The agency’s statement continued, “JYP Entertainment and TWICE members are sorry and saddened to announce this. However, this decision is mandatory for a successful tour schedule, and we would like to ask for your kind and deepest understanding.”

Composed of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, TWICE is best known for their hits “What is Love,” “Fancy,” “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and “Alcohol-Free.” – Rappler.com