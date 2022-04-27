TWICE’s Sana tests positive for COVID-19    

The K-pop singer has to stay behind in Japan to quarantine and focus on her recovery

MANILA, Philippines – Sana, member of K-pop girl group TWICE, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has to stay behind in Japan to self-isolate while she recovers.

On Wednesday, April 26, TWICE’s label JYP Entertainment announced in a statement that the girls were on their way back home to Korea after their Tokyo Dome concert when Sana received the diagnosis. All eight members took PCR test results before flying home, and only Sana’s turned out positive, forcing her to remain behind in Japan to self-isolate as the rest of the group flew back to Korea that day.

JYP Entertainment said that during their stay in Japan, all TWICE members underwent antigen testing every day and all tested negative during all three days of the concert.

“Sana has received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently quarantined and recuperating, following the disease control guidelines. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans and related people,” JYP Entertainment said, adding that the artist’s health is the “utmost priority ” and they will “provide everything possible to support the artist’s swift recovery.”

TWICE – comprised of members Momo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina, Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Tzuyu – is currently on their 4th World Tour III, the group’s second global concert tour, to promote their third and latest album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3. The tour kicked off in December 2021 in Seoul, followed by five cities in the US, Tokyo, and in Los Angeles on May 15, which will be their first ever stadium concert in the city. – Rappler.com