VIXX’s Hyuk announces departure from Jellyfish Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop boy group VIXX’s youngest member Hyuk announced his departure from agency Jellyfish Entertainment in a handwritten letter addressed to his fans on Wednesday, June 1.

“I’ve decided to wrap up my time with Jellyfish Entertainment, which I’ve been with for ten years, and take some time to reorganize in order to go to a new environment,” wrote Hyuk, according to a translated version of his letter from a Soompi report.

While Hyuk did not specify what his exact plans would be moving forward, he mentioned that it would be his first time going into such an environment.

He assured VIXX’s fanbase, Starlights, that he would always treasure the memories he shared with them on stage, saying that those were “the happiest moments of [his] life.” Hyuk also expressed his gratitude for Jellyfish Entertainment for bringing him and his fellow VIXX members together.

“No matter where I am, I will do my best to become a proud person as your artist and the youngest member of VIXX. Please continue to trust and watch the activities of VIXX’s youngest member Hyuk and Han Sang Hyuk (real name). Thank you always, and I love you. Starlight!” he added.

The news comes just a week after VIXX celebrated their 10th anniversary on May 24.

In May 2019, the agency announced that the group’s main rapper Ravi would no longer be renewing his contract. A year later, in November 2020, N, the group’s leader, parted ways with Jellyfish Entertainment to sign with 51k, an actor agency. However, the two remain members of VIXX.

Currently, Ken and Leo are the only members who are still signed under Jellyfish Entertainment.

VIXX debuted as a six-member group on May 24, 2012 with the song “SUPER HERO.” In August 2020, visual and lead rapper Hongbin left the group after a controversial Twitch livestream where he made derogatory comments about K-pop groups SHINee, Infinite, and Red Velvet.

Outside of VIXX, Hyuk is an actor. His most recent acting stint is the boys’ love (BL) K-drama Color Rush 2. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.