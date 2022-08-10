LOOK: Wanderland Festival teases 2023 return

Which artists do you want to see for Wanderland's comeback?

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready for Wanderland?



Karpos Multimedia teased on Tuesday, August 9, that Manila’s homegrown festival is gearing up for its much-awaited return.

“Make some noise! Wanderland Festival is set for two days of back-to-back music and art,” an announcer was heard saying in the 15-second clip. Other details such as dates and venue have yet to be announced.

NOTE: For Wanderland 2020 ticket holders, your tickets will be honored at the next #WanderlandMusicFest currently set to happen in 2023. — Wanderland Festival (@wanderlandfest) August 9, 2022

The organizers of the festival also added that tickets for the Wanderland 2020 edition will still be honored in the next Wanderland music festival, which they confirmed to be set for 2023.

In March 2020, the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival was one of the first events to be postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak. The upcoming 2023 edition will mark the festival’s return in almost three years.

Since it started in 2013, Wanderland has hosted numerous local and international artists, including UDD, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Sandwich, Death Cab for Cutie, Daniel Caesar, Kodaline, Honne, Jhene Aiko, The Kooks, and more. – Rappler.com