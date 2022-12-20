‘We feel your pain’: Ben&Ben addresses complaints about homecoming concert

MANILA, Philippines – Local folk pop band Ben&Ben took to their social media accounts on Tuesday, December 20, to address complaints about their homecoming concert held on December 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City.
Attendees of the concert – which had a reported 65,000-strong audience – had complained online of long lines, poor security, non-implementation of health protocols, no proper segregation between sections, and lack of food options, among others. Some had also demanded refunds from concert promoter Ovation Productions given these issues.
In response to these grievances, the band said, “We’d like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queueing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event…. We will be more vigilant with everyone involved in the planning and preparations of our concerts to ensure that what happened won’t happen again, most especially to you, our Liwagang.” Liwanag refers to the collective name for their fans.
“Every song we sang was for all of you,” they ended the statement.
Ovation Productions, meanwhile, has yet to respond to the complaints. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.