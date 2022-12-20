‘We feel your pain’: Ben&Ben addresses complaints about homecoming concert

Attendees of the concert complain online of long lines, poor security, and non-implementation of health protocols, among others

MANILA, Philippines – Local folk pop band Ben&Ben took to their social media accounts on Tuesday, December 20, to address complaints about their homecoming concert held on December 18 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City.

Attendees of the concert – which had a reported 65,000-strong audience – had complained online of long lines, poor security, non-implementation of health protocols, no proper segregation between sections, and lack of food options, among others. Some had also demanded refunds from concert promoter Ovation Productions given these issues.

No ticket scanning

No bag checks

No marshalls to maintain the lines

No segregation of quadrants

No fcks given for the safety of the attendees 🤷🏽‍♂️



The Ben and Ben homecoming is probably the worst concert I've been to tbh 🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/2lXUFGNrtF — Austin® (@_AustinReyes) December 18, 2022

#BenAndBenHomecoming2022 experience



(A THREAD)



This was my very first time attending a concert but I wasn’t expected this very unorganized concert. Iisang pila for all which is meron dapat designation per ticket purchased, so ang pila from MOA Arena and 4 na ikot pic.twitter.com/QVVbuFyMwI — marso (@activeanhourago) December 18, 2022

Inenjoy nalang namin mag lakad kanina pero sobrang tagal at ang sakit sa paa. Wala naman palang pila. Kanya kanya tas ang aggressive pa nung iba. Pag pasok wala nag checheck nung tix and bag. Parang walang nag organize.



Sad. #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 pic.twitter.com/arySpJFxEv — angel (@angeldznnn) December 18, 2022

Ben&Ben Homecoming has to be one of the worst concerts ever organized/produced.

1. Disastrous queueing system (uninformed ushers, no signages, very minimal and lenient security, basically free for all ang setting Useless ang VIP, Gen Ad, etc dahil sama sama kayo magkakagulo) — Ken Allen Guevarra (@maKENithappen23) December 18, 2022

PWEDE BA HUMINGI NG REFUND?Haha wala nagccheck ng bag, wala nagsscan ng code, pwede maglipat lipat ng section!! Haha shuta sana kung mura lang ticket pero 2,750 x 3 to! Sinama pa namin parents namin para ihatid sundo kami pati sila nastress pota hahaha #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 — val ❤️ (@valinegeneve) December 18, 2022

In response to these grievances, the band said, “We’d like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queueing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event…. We will be more vigilant with everyone involved in the planning and preparations of our concerts to ensure that what happened won’t happen again, most especially to you, our Liwagang.” Liwanag refers to the collective name for their fans.

“Every song we sang was for all of you,” they ended the statement.

Ovation Productions, meanwhile, has yet to respond to the complaints. – Rappler.com