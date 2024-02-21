Here’s what you can expect from the much-awaited Wanderland Festival 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Wanderland takes on the 'Neighborhood' theme for its 2024 edition as it gears up yet again to serve as the 'home of good music and good people'

MANILA, Philippines – Since 2013, Wanderland Festival has been treating Filipinos to two jam-packed days of art and music each year. Now dubbed the premier music festival, Wanderland sees an annual attendee turnout of over 22,000.

There are only around two weeks to go until the 2024 edition finally kicks off from March 9 to 10 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Muntinlupa City. This year’s Wanderland will only be the second after pandemic restrictions have eased, so attendees can expect to experience the thrill of the festival in full force.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect at Wanderland 2024:

Theme

Organized by Karpos Multimedia, Wanderland takes on a different theme each year, with the 2023 edition aptly being named “The Comeback” to mark the festival’s return after a three-year hiatus.

This year’s theme is “Neighborhood.” With the festival now in its ninth year, it has already evolved into a home for its attendees to form a familiar, tight-knit community from their shared love of music and art. With this, Wanderland also serves as a space for old friends to catch up and for new friendships to be formed – just like that of a real-life neighborhood.

Performers

It’s not Wanderland without great music. Festival-goers can expect to see 11 different acts on each day of the two-day event, which boasts a solid roster of both local and international performers from all kinds of genres. Here’s a list of all the performers you can expect to jam out to during the festival, along with our top picks from each of the acts’ discographies.

DAY 1

Jack Johnson (headliner)

Parcels

Novo Amor

Cosmo’s Midnight

Lola Amour

Beenzino

Gabba

Ena Mori

Jose Miguel

bird.

Bosudongcooler

DAY 2

Thundercat (headliner)

PJ Morton

HWASA

Breakbot and Irfane

Jeff Bernat

The Walters

grentperez

Paolo Sandejas

dwta



CLOUDRIVER

Party Pace

Spotlighting the arts

Wanderland isn’t just a music festival; it’s centered on the arts, too! Meet the five Filipino visual artists who are set to add color to the two-day event with their live art and art installations:

VALVEE

Babsilog

TRNZ

seeweirdo

BITTO

Ticket perks

Wanderland has three ticket types that each hold different perks. Early Entry Wanderer and Regular Wanderer ticketholders are both allowed entry to the festival common grounds and may also access the event’s food stalls and booths. However, while Regular Wanderers may enter the festival grounds at any time, Early Entry Wanderers may only enter at or before 2 pm.

For the Star (VIP) Wanderers, entrance to the festival grounds may be done at any time. They will also have complete access to the food stalls and booth, express entrance lane, express merchandise lane, exclusive viewing deck, VIP toilets, and private bar. They will also receive the exclusive star wanderer kit and will be able to receive two free drinks.

You may still purchase your tickets via Tickelo.

Which music act or artist are you most looking forward to seeing live at Wanderland 2024? – Rappler.com