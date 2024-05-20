XG’s ‘The First Howl’ concert in Manila: Ticket prices, seat plan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tickets for the August show will be available starting May 24

MANILA, Philippines – South Korea-based all Japanese girl group XG, or Xtraordinary Girls, is bringing their first world tour The First Howl to the Philippines.

Their Manila show is set for August 2 at the Araneta Coliseum.

According to local promoter Ovation Productions, tickets are priced as follows:

Lower Box B: P4,000

Lower Box A: P5,000

Patron C: P6,800

Patron B: P8,000

Patron A: P8,800

Seated VIP package: P13,800

The seated VIP package also include soundcheck and send-off access.

Tickets will be available to the public starting May 25, 12 pm at TicketNet website. Meanwhile, fans can secure their tickets early on May 24, 12 pm via the membership pre-sale.

Aside from Manila, the concert tour also include stops in Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.

Composed of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona, XG made their debut in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” – Rappler.com