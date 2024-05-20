XG’s ‘The First Howl’ concert in Manila: Ticket prices, seat plan

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – South Korea-based all Japanese girl group XG, or Xtraordinary Girls, is bringing their first world tour The First Howl to the Philippines.
Their Manila show is set for August 2 at the Araneta Coliseum.
According to local promoter Ovation Productions, tickets are priced as follows:
- Lower Box B: P4,000
- Lower Box A: P5,000
- Patron C: P6,800
- Patron B: P8,000
- Patron A: P8,800
- Seated VIP package: P13,800
The seated VIP package also include soundcheck and send-off access.
Tickets will be available to the public starting May 25, 12 pm at TicketNet website. Meanwhile, fans can secure their tickets early on May 24, 12 pm via the membership pre-sale.
Aside from Manila, the concert tour also include stops in Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.
Composed of Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona, XG made their debut in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” – Rappler.com
