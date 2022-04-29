LISTEN: Zack Tabudlo drops his take on a wedding song in ‘As You Are’

AS YOU ARE. Zack Tabudlo releases a new single.

The track is his first English-language single

MANILA, Philippines – Zack Tabudlo released a new single on Friday, April 29 – his take on a wedding song, called “As You Are.”

The track is unapologetically lovey-dovey, with a mid-tempo melody, slow-dance-ready arrangement, and lyrics that profess unconditional, undying love.

It’s the “Binibini” hitmaker’s first English-language single, and his contribution to the wedding music genre. “Pop wedding songs here in the Philippines have been already fading,” he said, in a press release.

As Zack said, the song is for “people in love, and people who have found real love and the one for them.”

The track follows a string of Tagalog-language releases from Zack: “Habang-Buhay.” “HATDOG (ft James Reid), and “Iba,” his collaboration with Moira dela Torre.

Listen to “As You Are” here:

– Rappler.com