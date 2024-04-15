NCT 127’s Taeyong begins military enlistment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

He is the first member of NCT to enlist in the military

MANILA, Philippines — Lee Taeyong of K-pop boy group NCT 127 began his mandatory military enlistment on Monday, April 15.

SM Entertainment confirmed in March that the rapper would be enlisting in the South Korean Navy as an active-duty soldier. In South Korea, all able-bodied Korean men are mandated by law to serve in the military for at least 18 months.

In an Instagram post, Taeyong, 28, shared photos of fellow NCT members sending him off saying he will return safely. 127 members Yuta, Doyoung, Johnny, Taeil, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo are pictured, as well as WayV’s Ten.

He also posted on his Instagram story a photo of him heading to the enlistment venue, along with a group photo of NCT 127.

Taeyong debuted his newly shaven head in a series of photos on Sunday, April 14, including a video showing the process.

Taeyong is the leader of NCT 127, a sub-unit of K-pop boy group NCT. He recently made a comeback with his second mini album “TAP” on February 26. – Rappler.com