LOOK: ‘The Crown’ season 5 to premiere in November

MANILA, Philippines – God save the Queen! Netflix has announced that the fifth season of The Crown will premiere on November 9.

The upcoming season boasts of a new cast: Dominic West will star as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Lady Diana. Other leading cast members include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Season five will reportedly focus on the royals’ life in the early ’90s, which is considered to be a tumultuous period for the family.

Set during the term of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the fourth season, which aired in 2020, explored the tumultuous marriage of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Former cast members featured Olivia Colman, Josh O’Conner, Emma Corin, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Crown was originally set to end after its fifth season, but creator Peter Morgan has since announced that it will return for season six. The show halted production following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 9. As a sign of respect, filming was also canceled on September 19, the day of her funeral.

The Crown is a critically-acclaimed Netflix historical drama based on the life of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Since its premiere in 2016, it has garnered 21 Emmy awards including Outstanding Drama Series and won two Golden Globes for Best Television Series – Drama. – with reports from Andrea Ebdane/Rappler.com

Andrea Ebdane is a Rappler intern.