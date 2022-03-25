Baguio’s Ghenesis Latugat wins Miss Universe Philippines fashion and runway challenge

MODELS. Miss Universe Philippines announces the top three of its fashion and runway challenge.

MANILA, Philippines – Ghenesis Latugat of Baguio emerged as the winner in the fashion and runway challenge of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

The pageant announced the top three challenge winners on its Instagram on Thursday, March 24.

Alongside Ghenesis, Cebu City’s Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt and Palawan’s Angelica Lopez completed the top 3.

The challenge saw the candidates modeling clothes by Filipino designers in a showcase of their runway skills.

The winners were determined by a combination of fan votes and judges’ ratings.

The Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will take place on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com