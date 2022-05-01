‘I’ve received my second chance’: Celeste Cortesi on winning Miss Universe PH 2022

'I am beyond honored and grateful to be able to represent my country on the Miss Universe stage,' says Celeste

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi took to social media to reminisce about her pageant journey after she was crowned on Saturday, April 30.

“Yesterday, as I was walking on that beautiful stage, all I was thinking [about were] my mom and dad,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 1. “The strength I got from them is indescribable.”

Celeste continued, “I’ve worked so hard for this, I’ve prepared. And I let God do the rest in knowing that whatever is meant for me will never pass me by.”

Recalling the first time she arrived in the Philippines, the Filipina-Italian beauty queen said that she has come a long way since then: “I’ve grown so much since I came to the Philippines five years ago and I really promised myself that I would only join a pageant if [I’m] ready to take the responsibility of a crown, and I am now.”

“Yesterday, I’ve received my second chance and I am beyond honored and grateful to be able to represent my country [on] the Miss Universe stage,” she added.

The 24-year-old stunner from Pasay bested 31 other candidates to clinch the Miss Universe Philippines crown, her second crown from a national pageant. Celeste also won the Miss Earth Philippines pageant in 2018.

She ended her post by saying that she hopes her journey can inspire others to not give up on their dreams. “[Through] hard work, perseverance, and faith, you can achieve anything you want,” she said.

Celeste will represent the Philippines in the 71st Miss Universe pageant. She is vying to bring home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. – Rappler.com