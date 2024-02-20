Ex-Miss Universe president mulls legal action vs Jakrajutatip’s ‘false, outrageous’ comments

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Jakrajutatip not only defames me, but she also discredits the women who have won the Miss Universe crown by implying their titles were bought and not earned by merit,' says Shugart

MANILA, Philippines – Former Miss Universe organization (MUO) president Paula Shugart says that she is considering legal action against the franchise’s current owner Anne Jakrajutatip, after Jakrajutatip accused her of corruption.

On Monday, February 19, Shugart took to social media to air her grievances against Jakrajutatip, saying that she had chosen to stay out of the spotlight since stepping down and had decided to just “quietly help the brand and its stakeholders.”

Shugart, who joined the MUO in 1998 and got appointed president in 2001, exited the beauty pageant franchise in November 2023.

At the time, she emphasized that the decision had been “months in the making” and “not in response to recent events.” To note, Shugart’s departure announcement came just days after JKN Global Group, the Thai media company that owns Miss Universe, filed for a petition to refinance their debt.

However, Shugart said that recent “false and outrageous comments” made by Jakrajutatip “impugning [her] character” pushed her to speak up. Her post also includes several photos in Thai, presumably Jakrajutatip’s allegations against her.

“By suggesting that I am corrupt and took money ‘under the table’ to secure placements in Miss Universe competitions, Jakrajutatip not only defames me, but she also discredits the women who have won the Miss Universe crown by implying their titles were ‘bought’ and not earned by merit,” Shugart declared.

She added that while she’d normally “choose to ignore such assertions,” she can’t just let these comments go as it will “degrade the Miss Universe brand and its titleholders.”

Shugart continued that she’s currently considering her legal options in Thailand and the actions she can take, adding that she’s also reserving all rights to claim for damages. As her team is still exploring the legal process, she said that it’s crucial for her to respond to the allegations as to avoid further tarnishing the pageant’s brand.

“Anyone who knows me knows the truth and what I stand for. I will let my years of work with some truly incredible women speak for itself,” she concluded her post.

Shugart’s post earned support from several beauty queens.

Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete praised Shugart’s management during her reign.

“Those of us who know you and your work, only can say the facts, evidence, and the truth, and your work has always been clean,” her comment read.

Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere also wrote: “If people knew you, they would know how loving, caring you are. They would know your integrity, your intelligence, but most importantly your honor.”

Miss Universe 2015 2nd runner-up Olivia Jordan said that she is “disappointed” someone is trying to “discredit the legacy of integrity” that Shugart “worked so hard to protect.”

“Grateful that you are speaking out to protect your reputation, but also to protect all the winners during your tenure that fought so hard to earn their title,” she added.

As of writing, Jakrajutatip has yet to respond to Shugart’s post. – Rappler.com