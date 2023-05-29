IN PHOTOS: Highlights of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night

It was a fun, fast-paced night with amazing production value! Check out what coronation night looked like here!

MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. held the coronation night for the pageant’s 2023 edition on Sunday, May 28, at the Araneta Coliseum, which saw the crowning of Palawan’s Angelica Lopez as Binibining Pilipinas International and Bataan’s Anna Valencia Lakrini as Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

The night’s festivities opened with a supercharged dance number from the 40 candidates, the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens, and reigning Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, with Darren Espanto singing “Win Your Heart,” Binibining Pilipinas’ theme song.

(All photos by Rob Reyes)

Wearing lilac ensembles, each delegate also had lively introductions, wherein they mentioned their names and hometowns. Near the end of the opening number, the 2022 queens – Nicole Borromeo, Chelsea Fernandez, Gabrielle Basiano, Roberta Angela Tamondong – and Selberg joined the 2023 delegates.

The hosts – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastismosa then made their grand entrance. This is the third consecutive year for Gray and Cordoves to host the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night.

Judges for the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant were introduced: Olympic-winning athlete Hidilyn Diaz, William Vincent Marcos, Miss International 2022 Jasmin Selberg, businessman Peter Zwiener, Hon. Honey Lacuna, actor Piolo Pascual, influencer Small Laude, editor-in-chief Anton San Diego, Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, and Josh Cullen of P-pop powerhouse SB19.

The delayed telecast started at 9:30 pm but the fast-paced program was quick to make up for it as they went straight to announcing the special awardees and semifinalists. From the 40 delegates, the Top 10 were called. Gray then announced that Bulacan’s Loraine Jara, the recipient of the Binibining Bingo Plus award, would be part of the semifinalists.

The Top 11 then showed off their physiques, wearing orange swimwear as Vice Ganda performed the track “RAMPA.” The comedian-host later shared that they personally wrote the song for the Binibining Pilipinas stage. Bataan’s Lakrini won the Best in Swimsuit award.

The ladies then channeled elegance and grace as they modeled stunning dresses by local designers in the evening gown segment. Laguna’s Trisha Martinez took home the Best in Evening Gown award.

After the highly-anticipated swimsuit and evening gown segments, the hosts announced more special awardees: Albay’s Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano was named Best in National Costume, Mary Chiles Balana of Hermosa, Bataan was Binibining Friendship, Catanduanes’ Candy Marilyn Vollinger was named Binibining Talent, while the Face of Binibini awardee was Julia Mae Mendoza of Roxas City, Province of Capiz.

The Top 11 candidates then faced the much-awaited Question and Answer portion.

As deliberations on the winner were underway, the Binibining Pilipians 2022 queens did their final walks. First to take the stage was Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, who finished in the Top 20 in her international stint. She was followed by Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, who ended her international stint in the Top 15.

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Nicole Borromeo also had her final walk. Borromeo is set to represent the Philippines in the Miss International 2023 pageant happening in Japan in October. She will be competing in the hopes of winning the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

While it wasn’t aired in the telecast, P-pop group ALAMAT graced the Binibining Pilipinas stage and treated the live audience to performances of “Maharani,” “Sa Panaginip Na Lang,” and “Say U Love Me.”

The hosts also had a quick chat with German beauty queen Selberg while the judges were deliberating the results.

At the end of the night, it was Palawan’s Angelica Lopez and Bataan’s Anna Valencia Lakrini who were named Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 and Binibining Pilipinas Globe, respectively. Lopez will be representing the country in the Miss International 2024 pageant.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur’s Katrina Anne Johnson and Atasha Reign Parani of General Trias, Cavite were declared 1st and 2nd runners-up, respectively.

Only two titles were awarded during the 2023 edition of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant. The past year saw BPCI withdrawing from the Miss Grand International franchise while the Miss Intercontinental franchise was taken over by Mutya ng Pilipinas.

– Rappler.com