IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2023 evening gown segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Which evening gown look is your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of Miss Universe 2023 exuded beauty and grace as they modeled their evening gowns during the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, November 19 (Philippine time) at El Salvador.

Here’s what the ladies donned onstage!

Puerto Rico

Thailand

Peru

Colombia

Nicaragua

Philippines

El Salvador

Venezuela

Australia

Spain

– Rappler.com