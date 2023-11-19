IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe 2023 evening gown segment

SUMMARY
Which evening gown look is your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – The top 10 candidates of Miss Universe 2023 exuded beauty and grace as they modeled their evening gowns during the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, November 19 (Philippine time) at El Salvador.
Here’s what the ladies donned onstage!
Puerto Rico
Thailand
Peru
Colombia
Nicaragua
Philippines
El Salvador
Venezuela
Australia
Spain
– Rappler.com
