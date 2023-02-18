Miss Universe Philippines 2023 announces top 40 candidates

TOP 40. Miss Universe Philippines names its official candidates for the 2023 pageant.

Current titleholders Michelle Dee and Pauline Amelinckx are among the competitors

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines announced its top 40 candidates on Saturday, February 18, officially opening the 2023 competition.

Among the competing queens are current Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Michelle Dee and Pauline Amelinckx, who brought home the Tourism and Charity titles, respectively, in the 2022 competition.

Other pageant veterans competing for the crown are Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Reinahispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera (competing as Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam), and Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019 Klyza Castro.

The 2023 pageant will also include mothers among the candidates for the first time, with young moms Clare Dacanay and Mary Eileen Gonzales competing.

Here’s the list of candidates:

Airissh Ramos

Alexandria Bautista Bollier

Avery Mariane Sucgang

Breanna Marie Evans

Christine Joyce Salcedo

Christiana Afia Yeboah

Chloei Darl Gabales

Christine Juliane Opiaza

Clariele Dacanay

Clare Sanchez Inso

Diane Mae Refugio

Dianne C. Padillo

Evangeline Fuentes

Hyra Desiree Betito

Iman Franchesca Cristal

Jan Mari Bordon

Jannarie Zarzoso

Joemay-an Leo

Kali Navea-Huff

Karen Joyce Olfato

Kimberlyn Jane Acob

Kimberly Escartin

Krishnah Marie Gravidez

Klyza Castro

Laicka Implamado

Layla Adriatico

Lesly Joy Sim

Louise Joy Gallardo

Mary Angelique Manto

Mary Eileen Palencia Gonzales

Michelle Dee

Nikki Justine Breedveld

Pauline Amelinckx

Princess Anne Marcos

Rein Hillary Carrascal

Samantha Alexandra Panlilio

Shayne Glenmae Maquiran

Vanessa Tse Wing

Vanessa Matzeit

Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam

The winner of the pageant will succeed current titleholder Celeste Cortesi and will go on to compete at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador. – Rappler.com