Miss Universe Philippines 2023 announces top 40 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines announced its top 40 candidates on Saturday, February 18, officially opening the 2023 competition.
Among the competing queens are current Miss Universe Philippines titleholders Michelle Dee and Pauline Amelinckx, who brought home the Tourism and Charity titles, respectively, in the 2022 competition.
Other pageant veterans competing for the crown are Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Reinahispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera (competing as Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam), and Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019 Klyza Castro.
The 2023 pageant will also include mothers among the candidates for the first time, with young moms Clare Dacanay and Mary Eileen Gonzales competing.
Here’s the list of candidates:
- Airissh Ramos
- Alexandria Bautista Bollier
- Avery Mariane Sucgang
- Breanna Marie Evans
- Christine Joyce Salcedo
- Christiana Afia Yeboah
- Chloei Darl Gabales
- Christine Juliane Opiaza
- Clariele Dacanay
- Clare Sanchez Inso
- Diane Mae Refugio
- Dianne C. Padillo
- Evangeline Fuentes
- Hyra Desiree Betito
- Iman Franchesca Cristal
- Jan Mari Bordon
- Jannarie Zarzoso
- Joemay-an Leo
- Kali Navea-Huff
- Karen Joyce Olfato
- Kimberlyn Jane Acob
- Kimberly Escartin
- Krishnah Marie Gravidez
- Klyza Castro
- Laicka Implamado
- Layla Adriatico
- Lesly Joy Sim
- Louise Joy Gallardo
- Mary Angelique Manto
- Mary Eileen Palencia Gonzales
- Michelle Dee
- Nikki Justine Breedveld
- Pauline Amelinckx
- Princess Anne Marcos
- Rein Hillary Carrascal
- Samantha Alexandra Panlilio
- Shayne Glenmae Maquiran
- Vanessa Tse Wing
- Vanessa Matzeit
- Emmanuelle Fabienne Camcam
The winner of the pageant will succeed current titleholder Celeste Cortesi and will go on to compete at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador. – Rappler.com
