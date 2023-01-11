LOOK: Miss Universe unveils all-female selection committee for 2022 pageant

Filipino entrepreneur Olivia Quido are joining two Miss Universe titleholders in the selection committee

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe organization unveiled on Wednesday, January 11, the all-female selection committee for the upcoming 71st edition of its pageant.

Two previous Miss Universe titleholders – Trinidad and Tobago’s Wendy Fitzwilliam, who won in 1998, and Mexico’s Ximena Navarrette, who was crowned in 2010 – were confirmed to be part of the selection committee.

Joining them is Filipino skin care specialist Olivia Quido, who is the founder of O Skin Med Spa.

Also in the lineup for the selection committee are: rapper Big Freedia, sports journalist Emily Austin, host Myrka Dellanos, and author Sweta Patel.

Model Martin is listed as part of both the preliminary and final selection committee, while Miss Universe 2015 second runner-up Olivia Jordan and ImpactWayV’s Kathleen Ventrella will only serve as preliminary judges.

The all-female panel will select the winner among the 80 candidates participating in the 71st Miss Universe pageant. The title is currently held by India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines in the competition.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night will happen in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines). – Rappler.com