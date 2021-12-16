Miss World 2021 postponed due to cases of COVID-19

'The finale will be rescheduled...within the next 90 days,' the Miss World Organization announces

MANILA, Philippines – The coronation night for Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico has been postponed due to cases of COVID-19 among contestants and staff, the Miss World Organization announced early morning Friday, December 17, Manila time. The pageant was originally scheduled for that day.

“The finale will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days,” the announcement stated.

After additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made,” it added.

Contestants and staff have since been placed under quarantine, at the instruction of medical experts.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of the Miss World Organization. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival!”

Arnold Vegafria, Miss World Philippines National Director, assured pageant fans in a separate statement that Philippine bet Tracy Maureen Perez has tested negative for the virus.

Tracy, 26, is vying to be the second Filipina to win the Miss World crown after 2013’s Megan Young. – Rappler.com