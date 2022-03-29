Are you the ‘most desirable man?’ Mister World PH, Mister Supranational PH open for applicants

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the Philippines’ “most desirable man” in 2022 is officially on!

The Miss World Philippines Organization announced on Monday, March 28 that they are now accepting applicants for the Mister World Philippines and Mister Supranational pageants.

Interested applicants should be single, at least 5’10’’ in height, and should possess the “charm and personality of a true Filipino and excel in sports and fitness.” They should be at least 18 and under 29 years of age for those joining the Mister World Philippines pageant, while 34 years old is the age limit for those joining Mister Supranational Philippines.

Aspiring candidates can fill out the application form found on the organization’s Facebook page and send the accomplished copy to mwpalv@gmail.com not later than April 18. They should also attach one full body photo, one swimwear photo, and one headshot photo.

Screening of the applicants will happen on April 20 while the pageants’ finals are set for June although final dates have yet to be announced.

Reigning title holder John Adajar, who finished as part of the Top 20 in the Mister Supranational pageant in August 2021, is set to crown his successor.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ last representative in the Mister World pageant is Jody Baines Saliba, who finished as part of the Top 12. – Rappler.com