Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol is Miss World Philippines 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental was crowned Miss World Philippines 2022 during the live coronation night held in the Mall of Asia Arena, which began on Sunday evening, June 5 and ended up running until the early hours of Monday, June 6.

Fourniol bested 35 other candidates in the competition to succeed Miss World Philippines 2020 Tracy Maureen Perez.

Four other women were crowned alongside Fourniol. The winners of the other titles are:

Miss Supranational Philippines: Alison Black (Las Piñas City)

Miss Eco Philippines: Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati City)

Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas: Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque City)

Miss Eco Teen Philippines: Beatriz Mclelland (Aklan)

They will go on to represent the Philippines in their respective international competitions abroad.

Runners-up include Marikina City’s Justine Beatrice Felizarta as Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022, also known as first princess, and San Juan City’s Cassandra Bermeo Chan as Miss World Philippines Charity 2022 or the second princess. – Rappler.com