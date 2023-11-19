Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios is Miss Universe 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Sheynnis Palacios is the first representative from Nicaragua to win the Miss Universe title

MANILA, Philippines – Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe 2023 at the pageant’s finals night held in El Salvador on Sunday, November 19.

Palacios bested 83 candidates to succeed USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel. She is the first representative from Nicaragua to win the Miss Universe title.

The rest of the top three was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Anntonia Porsild (Thailand)

2nd runner-up: Moraya Wilson (Australia)

The 2023 edition marked the first time for the Miss Universe pageant to allow mothers and wives to compete. Among the 2023 candidates were two mothers, two transgender women, and a plus-sized candidate – a first in the pageant’s more than 70-year history.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Michelle Dee finished in the pageant’s Top 10. – Rappler.com