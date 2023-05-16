Pauline Amelinckx on Miss Universe PH 2023 journey: ‘What a ride’

Pauline, who was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023, says this year's journey was 'different' compared to her previous Miss Universe Philippines experiences

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelinckx looked back on her Miss Universe Philippines pageant journey and described it as “fulfilling from start to end.”

While the beauty queen from Bohol fell short of winning the MUPH 2023 crown during the pageant’s coronation night on Saturday, May 13, a new door opened for her after she was proclaimed Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in a separate awarding ceremony.

In a series of social media posts, Amelinckx reflected on her pageant performance, saying that she felt more confident and powerful in the recent competition, as compared to her previous journeys.

Amelinckx has joined the 2020 and 2022 editions of Miss Universe Philippines, wherein she both finished in the Top 5.

“Just because other people shine, doesn’t mean you shine any less,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her posing in her preliminary evening gown.

In a separate post, she also shared snaps from the coronation night’s evening gown segment, saying that it was a “result of overcoming so many personal doubts.”

“It proved that simplicity can stand out. I felt so feminine, it was powerful,” she added.

Amelinckx also shared that the swimsuit competition used to be one of her “more feared segments” in her previous pageant journeys, explaining that she wasn’t “fully confident in both [her] body and walk” at the time.

“But this year, it was different,” she noted, adding that she loved and enjoyed this year’s preliminary swimsuit round.

“I guess it’s [because] courage and a stronger spirit led me to love myself and my body more,” she said.

The beauty queen also took the chance to thank her team who trained and practiced with her as her improvement was “not a one-woman-journey.”

“Thank you for making me see in myself what you have seen all along,” she said.

Amelinckx will be representing the Philippines in the Miss Supranational pageant in July in Poland. She will vie for the country’s second Miss Supranational crown after 2013’s Mutya Daul. – Rappler.com