Peru’s Luciana Fuster is Miss Grand International 2023

Philippine bet Nikki de Moura fails to advance to the pageant's Top 20

MANILA, Philippines – Luciana Fuster of Peru was named Miss Grand International 2023 during the pageant’s coronation night held on Wednesday, October 25, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Fuster bested 69 other delegates to succeed Brazil’s Isabelle Menin. She’s the second candidate from Peru to win the Miss Grand International crown.

Fuster’s court includes:

1st runner-up: Ni Ni Lin Eian (Myanmar)

2nd runner-up: Maria Alejandra Lopez (Colombia)

3rd runner-up: Sthephanie Miranda (USA)

4th runner-up: Lê Hoàng Phương (Vietnam)

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Nikki de Moura ended her Miss Grand International 2023 stint early as she failed to advance to the Top 20.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown since the pageant’s inception in 2013. The country’s highest placing in the pageant is 1st runner-up from Nicole Cordoves (2016) and Samantha Bernardo (2021). – Rappler.com