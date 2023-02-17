PH bet Annabelle McDonnell is first runner-up in Miss Charm 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipina beauty queen has made waves in the international pageant circuit.

Annabelle McDonnell won first runner-up in the Miss Charm 2023 pageant in Vietnam on Thursday, February 16.

Annabelle came second to Brazil’s Luma Russo, who won the Miss Charm 2023 crown. Indonesia’s Olivia Tan was named second runner-up.

Annabelle competed against 37 other candidates from all over the world.

She breezed through the early stages of the competition, ultimately reaching the top three.

In the final Q&A round, the top three candidates answered the same question: “Every morning when you wake up, what do you think is the meaning of life? What are you living for?”

Annabelle responded by saying, “The meaning of life is to give help to one another. It is all about putting the community first before oneself. I’ve learned this growing up as an orphan and I’ve certainly learned this more being with all the Vietnamese people tonight.”

“I think that the purpose of my life is to be of help to one another. In the struggles of the youth, I see myself and I relate to them and I hope with my success here tonight, they see themselves in me and they believe in themselves more because of me,” she said.

Annabelle was chosen to compete in Miss Charm after she placed first runner-up at the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant, which saw Celeste Cortesi take the crown. – Rappler.com