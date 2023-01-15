Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi finishes Miss Universe 2022 journey early

Celeste fails to advance to the top 16, ending the Philippines' streak of entering the pageant's semi-finals since 2010

MANILA, Philippines – Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi ended her Miss Universe 2022 journey early during the pageant’s finals night in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on Saturday, January 14 (Sunday morning, January 15 in Manila).

The 25-year-old Filipino-Italian beauty queen failed to advance to the Top 16 of the competition. This is the first time since 2010 that the Philippines didn’t enter the pageant’s semi-finals.

Candidates moving on to the next round of the competition are:

Puerto Rico Haiti Australia Dominican Republic Laos South Africa Portugal Canada Peru Trinidad and Tobago Curacao India Venezuela Spain USA Colombia

One of these candidates will succeed reigning title holder Harnaaz Sandhu of India. delegates from all over the world participated in the 71st edition of the pageant.

Celeste won the Miss Universe Philippine crown in May 2022 – almost four years after she also won the Miss Earth Philippines pageant in 2018.

Catriona Gray remains to be the last Filipina to win the Miss Universe title. She was crowned in 2018. – Rappler.com