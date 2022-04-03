Philippines’ Michelle Arceo is 1st runner-up in Miss Environment International 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Michelle Arceo finished as first runner-up during the Miss Environment International 2022 finals in Mumbai, India on Saturday, April 2 (Sunday, April 3 in Manila).

The Miss World Philippines organization shared a post of the ALV Pageant Circle greeting Arceo. “You made us all proud! Thank you for raising our flag,” the announcement read.

Kayra Wouters of Belgium was crowned Miss Environment International. She is the first-ever winner of the pageant.

With Arceo’s first runner-up finish, she’s given the title Miss Ecosystem.

The rest of the final five are as follows:

2nd runner-up, Miss Biodiversity: Sky Amelia, South Sudan

3rd runner-up, Miss Aqua: Mariel Zuñiga, Peru

4th runner up, Miss Fauna: Jemy Mandem, Zimbabwe

Arceo also received the Best in Environmental Video and Best in National Costume awards in the pageant.

Arceo, 21, was crowned Miss Environment Philippines during the Miss World Philippines’ pageant night in October 2021. – Rappler.com