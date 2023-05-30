IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordoves, and MJ Lastimosa serve looks at Binibining Pilipinas 2023 finals

MANILA, Philippines – Apart from the delegates, hosts Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa were also the talk of the town during the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night held on Sunday, May 28.

The three beauty queens caught the attention of pageant fans and viewers with their stunning ensembles during their hosting stint. The pageant’s 2023 edition served as the third consecutive year for Gray and Cordoves to host its finals night, while it was Lastimosa’s first time joining them.

Check out some of their remarkable looks throughout the night:

Catriona Gray

Styled by Justine Aliman, Catriona’s first look was a red-hot one-shoulder gown by Anthony Ramirez, accented with jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Given her voluminous slicked-back hair by stylist Brent Sales, makeup artist Jelly Eugenio gave Catriona a timeless makeup look to match.

Later on, Catriona changed into an elegant corseted number with a soft violet skirt by Jaz Cerezo. She also debuted Tiffany’s Lock collection in the Philippines, with a Lock pendant and earrings to match.

Catriona went for a dramatic finale look in a green Resty LaGare couture gown, with a deep cut down front and a high slit. The gown was highlighted with beads and feathers, and a Bulgari serpenti necklace completed the look.

Nicole Cordoves

Nicole sported a red cut-out mermaid dress with gloves by Bonita Penaranda and sparkling custom jewelry by Drake Dustin Ibay. With a glossy makeup look by Eugenio and updo by hair stylist Paul Nebres, Nicole exuded Old Hollywood glam.

To introduce the swimsuit portion, Bonita Penaranda styled Nicole in a glittering, sheer Boom Sason gown with a white bathing suit underneath. Wavy hair by Nebres completed the look. “We wanted to serve a look that hasn’t been done on the pageant stage,” Nicole shared.

For her third look, Nicole was stunning in an abstract mermaid gown by Martin Bautista, which featured a soft fin detail at the back.

MJ Lastimosa

MJ opened the night in full-on Barbie Core – a bright pink latex dress with matching gloves by Bonita Peranda! Makeup artist Kim Roy Opog complemented this ensemble with a full glam face, while hair stylist Arvee Yadao gave MJ a flowing high pony.

MJ finished the night wearing Bonita Penaranda again, donning a silky blue dress with a hood.

Penaranda shared on Instagram that she had taken a year off from styling but made the exception for Binbining Pilipinas 2023. “This humbling experience has allowed me to work with incredible individuals, reminding me of the profound impact of collaboration and the beauty of shared creativity,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, Catriona said that it was an “absolute joy” to share the stage with Nicole and MJ.

Angelica Lopez of Palawan was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2023, while Bataan’s Anna Valencia Lakrini was hailed Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

