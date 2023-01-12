LOOK: Celeste Cortesi’s swimsuit cape for Miss Universe 2022 prelims designed by kids from Marawi

'The imprints all over the cape remind me that having a title means to have a purpose beyond myself,' says Celeste

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi flaunted her curves in a hot pink bikini during the preliminary competition of the pageant on Thursday, January 12.

The ensemble was completed with a white cape that featured hand prints.

Reigning queen Hanaaz Sandhu, who hosted the preliminary competition, said that capes are a recent addition to the swimsuit segment, and they were designed by the candidates themselves or with the help of an artist from their respective countries.

In a Facebook post, the Miss Universe Philippines organization revealed that the cape Celeste wore was made during her Save the Children Philippines outreach in Marawi.

“The imprints all over the cape remind me that having a title means to have a purpose beyond myself,” Celeste wrote about the cape.

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen shared that she was reminded of her own mother’s sacrifices after talking with the mothers of the children beneficiaries. “I hope that it inspires people to donate to Save the Children Philippines. There’s much work to be done and every single person’s help matters,” she added.

Celeste is competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is happening at New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines). – Rappler.com