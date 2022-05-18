IN PHOTOS: Miss Philippines Earth 2022 official candidates

Who do you think will be the next Miss Philippines Earth?

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines Earth introduced on Tuesday, May 17, the 41 candidates set to compete at the 2022 pageant.

The official photos of the candidates were posted on the pageant’s official Facebook pages, alongside the beauty queens’ respective environmental advocacies.

The winner of the 2022 pageant will succeed Paranaque’s Naelah Alshorbaji, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2021.

Here are the photos of the 2022 candidates:

Micaela Legarda, Muntinlupa City

Jennifer De Asis, Mandaluyong City

Kiara Liane Wellington, Cebu City

Ma. Lourdez De Leon, Quezon City

Jazmine Calma, Municipality of Pateros

Justiene Ortega, City of Manila

Trina Martinez, Makati City

Bea Cecilio, Las Piñas City

Jasmine Paguio, Fil-Com Toronto, Canada

Jarizz Borcelas, Sagay City

Gemma Tac-an, Jagna, Bohol

Jayra Aliyah Olvinada, Cadiz City

Chrisdalyn Abrenica, Fil-Com Dubai, UAE

Angela Okol, Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte

Sunshine Paraico, Tampakan, South Cotabato

Ionna Servinio, Polomolok, South Cotabato

Scottie Mutia Alviz, Pagadian City

Alexandra Jean Bejarin, Midsayap, North Cotabato

Wizza Moreno, Mati City

Shenna Enjelle Resaba, Matanao, Davao del Sur

Claudia Lhoffer Reman Ukatu, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat

Danielle Mckaye Ouano Dela Cruz, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte

Jimema Tempra, Jasaan, Misamis Oriental

Rache Santos, Dipolog City

Nice Lampad, Bayugan City

Merhyl Kit Paraluman, Alabel, Sarangani

Rizchelle Simbillo, Sampaloc, Quezon

Dani Canilang, Silang, Cavite

Lavinia Marquez, Dagupan City

Kristel David, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro

Renee Coleen Sta. Teresa, Ibaan, Batangas

Hannah Shenneil A. Arellano, Calatagan, Batangas

Angel Santos, Trece Martires City

Jenny Ramp, Santa Ignacia, Tarlac

Christine Glory Balboa, San Vicente, Palawan

Isabel Dawson, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

Eryka Vina Talavera Tan, Legazpi City

Val Paulite, Bauang, La Union

Trisha Van Eldik, Balagtas, Bulacan

Cess Cruz, Antipolo City

Dayzeree Kent Gonzales, Angono, Rizal

The Miss Philippines Earth 2022 pageant has yet to announce a finals date. – Rappler.com