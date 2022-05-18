IN PHOTOS: Miss Philippines Earth 2022 official candidates

Who do you think will be the next Miss Philippines Earth?
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines Earth introduced on Tuesday, May 17, the 41 candidates set to compete at the 2022 pageant.
The official photos of the candidates were posted on the pageant’s official Facebook pages, alongside the beauty queens’ respective environmental advocacies.
The winner of the 2022 pageant will succeed Paranaque’s Naelah Alshorbaji, who finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth 2021.
Here are the photos of the 2022 candidates:
Micaela Legarda, Muntinlupa City
Jennifer De Asis, Mandaluyong City
Kiara Liane Wellington, Cebu City
Ma. Lourdez De Leon, Quezon City
Jazmine Calma, Municipality of Pateros
Justiene Ortega, City of Manila
Trina Martinez, Makati City
Bea Cecilio, Las Piñas City
Jasmine Paguio, Fil-Com Toronto, Canada
Jarizz Borcelas, Sagay City
Gemma Tac-an, Jagna, Bohol
Jayra Aliyah Olvinada, Cadiz City
Chrisdalyn Abrenica, Fil-Com Dubai, UAE
Angela Okol, Del Carmen, Surigao del Norte
Sunshine Paraico, Tampakan, South Cotabato
Ionna Servinio, Polomolok, South Cotabato
Scottie Mutia Alviz, Pagadian City
Alexandra Jean Bejarin, Midsayap, North Cotabato
Wizza Moreno, Mati City
Shenna Enjelle Resaba, Matanao, Davao del Sur
Claudia Lhoffer Reman Ukatu, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat
Danielle Mckaye Ouano Dela Cruz, Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte
Jimema Tempra, Jasaan, Misamis Oriental
Rache Santos, Dipolog City
Nice Lampad, Bayugan City
Merhyl Kit Paraluman, Alabel, Sarangani
Rizchelle Simbillo, Sampaloc, Quezon
Dani Canilang, Silang, Cavite
Lavinia Marquez, Dagupan City
Kristel David, Naujan, Oriental Mindoro
Renee Coleen Sta. Teresa, Ibaan, Batangas
Hannah Shenneil A. Arellano, Calatagan, Batangas
Angel Santos, Trece Martires City
Jenny Ramp, Santa Ignacia, Tarlac
Christine Glory Balboa, San Vicente, Palawan
Isabel Dawson, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan
Eryka Vina Talavera Tan, Legazpi City
Val Paulite, Bauang, La Union
Trisha Van Eldik, Balagtas, Bulacan
Cess Cruz, Antipolo City
Dayzeree Kent Gonzales, Angono, Rizal
The Miss Philippines Earth 2022 pageant has yet to announce a finals date. – Rappler.com