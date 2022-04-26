IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidates in national costume

MANILA, Philippines – The top 32 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 showcased the beauty of Filipino textiles as they participated in the pageant’s national costume presentation.

The presentation was broadcast on Tiktok on Tuesday, April 26, with official photos by Rap Yu posted on the pageant’s social media accounts afterwards.

The theme for this year’s national costume segment is “habi” – the Tagalog word for weave. Following this, 30% of the candidates’ ensembles were required to be made of Filipino textiles or weaves.

“Aside from promoting our tourism, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization also aims to promote and put forward Filipino textiles and weavings because these are treasures we can’t afford to lose. This is an industry we want to continue and help strengthen,” the pageant said.

Here are the top 32 in national costume:

Aklan

Albay

Baguio

Batanes

Benguet

Bohol

Bulacan

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Ilocos Sur

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Laguna

Lapu-Lapu

Las Piñas

Lucena

Makati

Mandaue

Misamis Oriental

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Nueva Vizcaya

Palawan

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Pasay

Quezon Province

Roxas City

San Juan

Taguig

The winner of this year’s pageant will be crowned by reigning Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez on April 30. Former winners Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow are set to host, while reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is a special guest. – Rappler.com