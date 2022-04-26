Pageants
Miss Universe Philippines

Rappler.com
IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidates in national costume

NATIONAL COSTUME. Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidates show off Philippine weaves in the national costume presentation.

Miss Universe Philippines' Facebook

The candidates showcase Filipino textiles in their elaborate ensembles

MANILA, Philippines – The top 32 candidates of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 showcased the beauty of Filipino textiles as they participated in the pageant’s national costume presentation.

The presentation was broadcast on Tiktok on Tuesday, April 26, with official photos by Rap Yu posted on the pageant’s social media accounts afterwards.

The theme for this year’s national costume segment is “habi” – the Tagalog word for weave. Following this, 30% of the candidates’ ensembles were required to be made of Filipino textiles or weaves.

“Aside from promoting our tourism, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization also aims to promote and put forward Filipino textiles and weavings because these are treasures we can’t afford to lose. This is an industry we want to continue and help strengthen,” the pageant said.

Here are the top 32 in national costume:

Aklan
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Albay
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Baguio
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Batanes
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Benguet
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Bohol
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Bulacan
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Cebu City
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Cebu Province
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Davao del Norte
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Davao del Sur
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Ilocos Sur
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Iloilo City
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Iloilo Province
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Laguna
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Lapu-Lapu
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Las Piñas
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Lucena
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Makati
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Mandaue
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Misamis Oriental
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Negros Occidental
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Negros Oriental
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Nueva Vizcaya
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Palawan
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Pampanga
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Pangasinan
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Pasay
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Quezon Province
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Roxas City
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
San Juan
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook
Taguig
Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

The winner of this year’s pageant will be crowned by reigning Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez on April 30. Former winners Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow are set to host, while reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is a special guest. – Rappler.com

Miss Universe Philippines