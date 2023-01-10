QUEEN! PH’s Celeste Cortesi serves major style in Miss Universe 2022 activities

Which of Celeste's outfits did you like the best?

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of coronation night, the Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi has been making waves online with her stunning looks for Miss Universe 2022’s pre-pageant activities.

In a series of social media posts on her personal Instagram and the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) accounts, Celeste has been documenting her stay in New Orleans, Louisiana. From sharing snaps with her fellow delegates to quick updates about their day-to-day activities, the Filipino-Italian beauty queen is treating fans to full access to the prestigious event.

Celeste arrived in New Orleans in a striking red leather ensemble – a long coat with faux fur and knee-length boots.

She wore a sparkly purple dress during the Miss Universe’s registration, wearing her sash as she stood beside the sashes of the other delegates.

Celeste also donned two all-black outfits during her stay. One ensemble saw her in an oversized Chris Nick coat, with a low-cut inner dress and leather knee-high boots, while another ensemble consisted of another Chris Nick coat, a tube mini-dress, and knee-high boots.

From sending edgy vibes with her all-black ensembles, Celeste went on a more chic route with a head-to-toe neutral fit.

For the orientation, Celeste channeled her inner Barbie with a custom-made hot pink feather dress created by local fashion designer Christine Lam.

She also joined a photoshoot with fellow candidates for Muba Cosmetics, where Celeste sizzled in a black-long sleeved bodysuit with gold bodice.

The MUPH organization also shared portraits of Celeste in a Renaissance-inspired shoot. The 26-year-old beauty queen looked regal in a nude gown with gold embellishments, gold jewelry, and a tiara.

She also flaunted her curves in a white one-piece with side cuts.

Going for a more casual look, Celeste wore a white turtleneck top with an off-white fur jacket.

Her latest look – a sparkly gold gown – for a dinner event screamed elegance. “[Celeste] is going for gold,” MUPH captioned their post.

Celeste is competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown.

The Miss Universe 2022 coronation night is set for January 14 (morning of January 15 in the Philippines).

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor. Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mae Jenkins will host the show, while Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actress-host Zuri Hall will serve as backstage commentators. – Rappler.com