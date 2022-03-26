3 Miss Universe winners to host Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals

HOSTS. Iris Mittenaere, Demi-Leigh Tebow, and Pia Wurtzbach are hosting Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

The finals is set for April 30

MANILA, Philippines – Three former Miss Universe winners are set to host the finals of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow will be co-hosting the event, as announced on the pageant’s Facebook page on Saturday, March 26.

Pia, representing the Philippines, was named Miss Universe in 2015.

She crowned her successor Iris, representing France, the following year. Iris then passed on the crown to South Africa’s Demi-Leigh in 2017.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals night is happening on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com