Rappler Recap: Miss Universe 2022

MANILA, Philippines – R’Bonney Gabriel of United States was named Miss Universe 2022 at the pageant’s finals night held in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA on Saturday, January 14, (Sunday morning, January 15 in Manila).

The rest of the top three was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

2nd runner-up: Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republican

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Celeste Cortesi failed to enter the pageant’s Top 16, breaking the country’s 12-year streak of entering the semifinals.

