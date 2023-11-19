Rappler Recap: Miss Universe 2023

LIVE

Rapplers sit down to discuss the just concluded Miss Universe 2023 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines – Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe 2023 at the pageant’s finals night held in El Salvador on Sunday, November 19.

Palacios bested 83 candidates to succeed USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel. She is the first representative from Nicaragua to win the Miss Universe title.

The rest of the top three was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Anntonia Porsild (Thailand)

2nd runner-up: Moraya Wilson (Australia)

In this Rappler Recap episode, Rapplers discuss the results of the pageant – from the many historical firsts, to the Philippines’ Michelle Dee placing in the Top 10.

Catch the recap live here on Sunday, November 19, or check out Rappler on Facebook and Youtube! – Rappler.com