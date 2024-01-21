Thinking of joining Miss Philippines Earth 2024? Here’s what you should know

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, beauty queen hopefuls! Applications for the 2024 edition of Miss Philippines Earth are now open.

“The search is on for the next Environmental Ambassador who will uplift the Eco Tourism of the Philippines and its Heritage,” the Miss Philippines Earth organization announced on Friday, January 19.

Interested applicants must be female, aged between 18 to 26 years old, single, of Filipino heritage, never been married and given birth, and at least a high school graduate and of good moral standing.

The organization also noted that the applicants should have “outstanding looks and personality,” with “above-average communication skills,” and “knowledge on and concern for the environment.”

Application forms can be downloaded via the Miss Philippines Earth’s social media pages. A deadline for submission has yet to be announced.

Aside from the completely filled up and signed application form, aspiring candidates should also submit a clear image or scanned copy of their birth certificate, and high school or college diploma. They should also submit digital photos of their headshot, as well as photos of them wearing a long gown and swimsuit.

The Miss Philippines Earth title is currently held by Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna, who was crowned as Miss Earth-Air in the pageant’s international edition.

The Philippines has won Miss Earth titles through Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com