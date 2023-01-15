TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe 2022 Top 3 Q&A

MANILA, Philippines – The top three candidates of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant put their communication skills to the test one last time as they participated in one last Q&A round.

Andreina Founier of Dominican Republic, R’Bonney Gabriel of USA, and Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela all responded to the same question: “If you win Miss Universe, how would you work to demonstrate this as an empowering and progressive organization?”

Here’s how they answered:

Andreina Founier, Dominican Republic

I understand that the Miss Universe organization is looking for an ambassador, somebody who is able to communicate a message. I have been working for women’s rights for as long as I can remember, it’s been my action to every single day. I’m here to demonstrate this, that it doesn’t matter where you come from, your background does not define you. Your courage and determination do. And I will show that by working every single day, showing my leadership and determination.

R’Bonney Gabriel, USA

Well, I would use it to be a transformational leader. As a very passionate designer, I’ve been sewing for 13 years, I use fashion as a force for good. In my industry, I’m cutting down on pollution through recycling materials when I make my clothing. I teach sewing classes to women that have survived from human trafficking and domestic violence. And I say that because it is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference. We all gave something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them and we use that as a vehicle for change.

Amanda Dudamel, Venezuela

If I get to win Miss Universe, I would follow the legacy that many women across the universe has showed to be part of this organization. Because Miss Universe has demonstrated that they choose women who inspire with their messages and transform with their actions, and that’s precisely what I would like to do. I’m a fashion designer by profession, but I’m a designer of dreams. – Rappler.com