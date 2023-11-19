TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe 2023 Top 5 Q&A segment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The top five candidates vying for the Miss Universe 2023 title displayed their wit at the Q&A portion of the pageant’s coronation night on Saturday, November 18 (November 19 in Manila), in El Salvador.

The segment saw the five beauty queens randomly draw the name of a selection committee member who then asked each of them a question. Here are the questions and their respective answers:

Moraya Wilson Victoria, Australia

How would you use the Miss Universe platform to promote global gender equality?

I would use the Miss Universe platform to push a message. I think this community is strong and when we bond together we can create changes. And when it comes to gender equality, when we use our voice, when we use our power to make a change, that’s when real movement happens.

Karla Guilfú, Puerto Rico

If you win tonight, what would you bring to the Miss Universe brand?

I would use that opportunity to show the world the relevance of beauty queens nowadays. I would use my activism regarding mental health and showing the world how it is important that if we use our voice, if we take our space, if we are courageous enough to be ourselves in this world, I would use the platform to reach in and be that.

Sheynnis Palacios, Nicaragua

What qualities and values guide you as a leader and role model for others?

The quality that has inspired me and has inspired millions of women and girls is humility and to be able to appreciate all of the little things, because that’s where the most valuable thing is: the essence of being human.

Anntonia Porsild, Thailand

If you could speak to a room full of students about online bullying, what would you say?

I would say to not listen to what people have to say because in the end everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it is up to us on how we react to it. Use our voice to stand up for what is right, and be the change that we want to see in the world by leading by example. Don’t listen to the hate because it doesn’t shape us, but what shapes us is how we get back up and how we move forward from that.

Camila Avella, Colombia

If this was your last day on earth, how would you live it?

I am already living it because I’m here. I’m breaking stereotypes being a woman, being a mother. It’s to leave history, a legacy, something that I want to transmit to women, mothers, and children.

– Rappler.com