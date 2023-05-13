TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe Philippines Q&A portions

MANILA, Philippines – The top five candidates vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown shared their thoughts on different topics at the pageant’s coronation night on Saturday, May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

During the pageant’s first Q&A portion, the top five responded to different questions from their respective judges. Here’s how each of the candidates responded:

Baguio, Krishnah Marie Gravidez

Trans athletes are now being allowed to compete in women’s sports events in many international competitions. Do you think that this is a step in the right direction? Why, or why not?

I am all for equality for all genders. I believe that we have the right to participate in any sports. However, I believe that there is a biological reason that we should not allow trans women in the women category, because I believe that there is a right time for that and there is right measurements to be done.

Pampanga, Angelique Manto

There were calls by some sectors to ban movies and TV shows that portray the Philippines in a bad light. Should we? Why or why not?

I believe that in every aspect, there are two things – there are the good and the bad. But it’s in the matter of how we receive the images that we are sharing about the Philippines. We always share the good and the beauty that is in the Philippines, but we must also accept that in every aspect there is the bad. We must learn and grow from that and improve the country that we are in. Hopefully we see the Philippines for the good and the bad and celebrate it, and allow us to appreciate the country we are in.

Bohol, Pauline Amelinckx

There are reports of online sexual exploitation of women and children. As a woman, how do we make the digital space safe for you, other women, and children?

I make the digital space safe, by taking the lead in that action. By making sure that what I put out there is the truth and is also a message of hope for everyone else. For anyone that finds themselves in such a situation, know that there are people out there who will be able to help you, reach out to you, and make sure you are able to get through this. We can make a difference together.

Zambales, Christine Opiaza

A recent Goldman Sachs study found that artificial intelligence tools – or AI – would impact 300 million full time jobs worldwide, which could lead to a significant disruption in the job market. What do you think of this?

We are moving forward in progress and growth, but change is not always about progress. We have to consider that manpower really pulls up the economic development of each and every country. We have to put importance in each and every person, making their crafts be seen in each and every aspect in the country. We have to balance the AI and also the importance of having manpower in the country.

Makati, Michelle Marquez Dee

Income inequality is still high in the Philippines. The gap between the rich and the poor remains. How do we close that gap?

I think first, we have to recognize what we have and the privileges that we have, such as food, education, and homes. I think the best way to address this is through education because education holds no status quo. Every Filipino child has the right to an education, but not just any education, but quality education. Because I believe if the government can provide this to every Filipino child, we can not only elevate their quality of life, but we can empower them as well.

After the individual Q&A round, the Top 5 candidates then participated in a final Q&A where they all responded to the same question: Recently, the Department of Tourism has adopted a new branding campaign: “We give the world our best.” For you, what is the best that we could offer to the rest of the world? Why do you consider it so?

Here’s how each of them responded:

Baguio, Krishnah Marie Gravidez

Having to struggle at a very early age, I had uncertainties but I’ve received kindness a lot of times. So now, aside from its free, I give kindness to everyone, because this kindness can go a long way, can motivate someone, can give radiance to their days, because this kindness also made me transform myself from a woman who had nothing to a lady that has the universe in her doorstep.

Pampanga, Angelique Manto

I come here not just sharing my story but the multitude of stories that we have yet to hear, especially for those who are struggling in mental health. I believe the best that we could do and we could share is to remember and to remind everyone of the humanity in us, the empathy that has been inside of us all along, and to unlock it so that we could provide more humanity in humanity. The best way to share that is to allow people safe spaces for mental health so we could further this advocacy more.

Bohol, Pauline Amelinckx

The best that we can offer to the world is Filipino warmth. It is something that we feel in other countries when we see other Filipino communities, but it’s something we feel even more evidently here in the Philippines. And with this slogan at heart, with this value within us, we’ll be able to bring so many people together to make a meaningful change out there and show them the best that the Philippines has to offer.

Zambales, Christine Opiaza

We are moving forward in progress and The best that we can give to this world is to be a good cause, to find our purpose, to wake up every single day, be grateful that you still have a chance to lead and to see the beauty in life, to find your purpose and make something out of it, to create a great change for the people around yourself, your family, and your community. And I hope we strive for betterment and development of each and every individual.

Makati, Michelle Marquez Dee

The Philippines is home to very beautiful natural resources, from the beaches, to the mountains, but I firmly believe that the best natural resource that the Philippines has is us Filipinos. We are the true heart and soul of the Philippines, with the way we are hospitable, with the warm smiles, and we are the reason why the world keeps coming back for more. No matter where the universe takes me, I will always be proud to call the Philippines my home, and no matter what happens, I will always be proud to call myself Pinoy. – Rappler.com