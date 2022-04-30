TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Q and A segment

The top 5 candidates give their answers to questions about their insecurities, fears, and hopes. Which answer was your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top five candidates competing for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown showed both their beauty and brains at the pageant’s coronation night on Saturday, April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

During the pageant’s Q&A segment, the top five responded to different questions about their insecurities, fears, and hopes.

Here’s how each of the candidates responded to their questions:

Annabelle McDonnell, Misamis Oriental

What is your biggest insecurity and how do you address it?

My socioeconomic status has been one of the biggest insecurities I had. Seven years ago I was just a meager, marginalized orphan, starving, and trying to make her way through. But now when you see me, think about how I’ve worked hard and studied even harder to be here and to aspire to conquer the universe. Thank you so much.

Michelle Marquez Dee, Makati

What is your greatest fear and how do you try to overcome it?

Honestly my greatest fear is making a fool out of myself sometimes but I conquer that by always putting myself in that kind of situations. Actually just joining a pageant was something I was very scared about because of the pressure, but I’m standing here in front of you hoping to be the next Miss Universe so I can make my country proud once again, ang minamahal kong Pilipinas.

Ma. Katrina Llegado, Taguig

If you could teach Filipinos one thing, what would it be and why?

It would be start loving yourself. Me as a person, I have a lot of flaws. I am not perfect. And I may not be the perfect Miss Universe but I am here trying to conquer my fear, trying to be a better person and pageant really helped me to be a transformed woman, to be truly, uniquely beautiful and I think that is what I’d be having in Miss Universe, that is my greatest…thank you.

Celeste Cortesi, Pasay

If you could stop time for a day, how would you spend it?

If I could stop time, I would spend it with my family, especially mother. It’s been two years since I haven’t spent time with my family because they live in Italy, and I came here in the Philippines just by myself. If I had a chance to spend one day, I would definitely be with my mom, and I would just tell her how much I love her and I miss her.

Pauline Cocharo Amelinckx, Bohol

What is that one life-changing decision that you’ve made, and what was its impact on your life?

The life-changing decision that I’ve made is to join Miss Universe Philippines again, despite being bashed before for my body, being doubted by people. I found strength in myself. And this story can be a testament for other people to draw strength from, too. That a second chance can be just as sweet, and you can still achieve your ultimate a second time around. – Rappler.com