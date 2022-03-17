TRANSCRIPT: Miss World 2021 Q&A segment

MANILA, Philippines – The top six candidates of the international 70th Miss World 2021 pageant took the stage for the coronation night’s Q&A portion on Thursday, March 17 (Manila time) at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Each candidate answered a different question, covering topics such as inequality and human rights.

Here’s what the girls had to say:

Olivia Yacé, Cote d’Ivoire

What have you learned from the COVID pandemic?

I have learned from the COVID pandemic that we can always try harder to be better, to improve life. During the COVID pandemic, I think we all went through a lot but I think the most important was to try to push through and to always try to find a solution, because I believe in life, it’s not about falling but every time you fall, to be able to get back up.

Carla Yules, Indonesia

Can we ever overcome inequality?

Yes absolutely. I do think we can overcome inequality by respecting each other between women and men, and I do think that equality will submerge if we keep each other and keep respecting each other, our presence, and the way we think. That’s why I think we can overcome if we are joined together, we can overcome it.

Shree Saini, USA

Which human right do you value the most?

The human right that I value the most is dignity because when we listen to the other person’s perspective, we’re able to communicate with them, find their problems, and give them solutions. So it’s very important that we see everyone as equal even if they live in places or are in situations where they aren’t blessed with the basic rights of shelter, food, water, health care. We need to give the gift of dignity and listen and provide solutions, and that is exactly what a Miss World does. She helps communities around the world by giving resources and aid, and it would be my highest honor to be your ambassador for Miss World.

Anna Leitch, Northern Ireland

Nelson Mandela said Miss World was the most important event in the world for empowering young people to be of service to their communities. How has Miss World empowered you?

I would say I have learned a lot by being in Miss World and by being a part of this experience. It has been absolutely incredible. I was just a primary school teacher from Northern Ireland, a little country girl, and now I’m standing on the Miss World stage here in front of you – it’s absolutely crazy.

We’re women from all over the globe, we are different and unique in so many ways. From our background, culture, our religion, and it has been so lovely to be able to get the opportunity to just listen to one another, and share with each other our experiences, and actually learn from each other, so we can work together to achieve a much better outcome. Never stop learning, that’s something I’ve definitely learned and is a part of me.

Karolina Bielawska, Poland

What is the most important discovery yet to be discovered?

Every day we learn something new. We all have unique experiences and all of us can learn something about ourselves. What I’ve discovered is that it costs us so little to enrich the lives of others. This is the cause we can all afford, and believe me, it’s worth its price. If you would like to discover something new, just try to learn to be rich in more empathy, in compassion, in gratitude, because we can all do what, as I mentioned before. We can all be great because everyone can serve. And this discovery feels like so simple, but it’s actually [life-willing].

Karolina Vidales, Mexico

What would you say to the future generations about protecting the planet?

I’ve always believed that the child is the future of our world, therefore we need to take care of them and share love. Something very important nowadays is also letting them know the importance of taking care of our planet. We take this planet for granted, but it is not. We enjoy nature – I personally love nature – and I think that what we need to do is start from home. Everything is determined by home. Children’s youth is the most determining age in someone’s life, and therefore, everyone who is listening to me, and all the children who surround you, we are all responsible for taking care of the planet. Thank you. – Rappler.com