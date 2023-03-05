Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Ha is Miss Eco International 2023

Philippines' Ashley Subijano Montenegro finishes in the pageant's Top 21

MANILA, Philippines – Nguyen Thanh Ha of Vietnam was crowned Miss Eco International 2023 at the pageant’s finals night held in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, March 3 (morning of Saturday, March 4 in Manila).

Nguyen bested 40 other candidates in the competition to be Vietnam’s first representative to win the Miss Eco International crown. The 19-year-old beauty queen succeeded Philippines’ Kathleen Paton.

The rest of the top five was ranked as follows:

1st runner-up: Basilia Ikochukwu (Nigeria)

2nd runner-up: Yashna Beeharry (Mauritius)

3rd runner-up: Ratana Sokhavatey (Cambodia)

4th runner-up: Genesis Guerrero Cabrera (Ecuador)

The continental titles were awarded to Russia (Miss Eco Asia), Belarus (Miss Eco Europe), and Argentina (Miss Eco Latina).

Meanwhile, Philippines’ Ashley Subijano Montenegro finished in the pageant’s Top 21. – Rappler.com