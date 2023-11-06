Here’s where you can watch the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night for free

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MICHELLE DEE. The actress-model will be representing the Philippines int he Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

A same-day replay of the pageant finals will also be available!

MANILA, Philippines – Over 90 women from all over the world are in El Salvador to compete in the 72nd Miss Universe pageant, with the coronation night set for November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines).

And Filipino pageant fans can show support for Philippine bet Michelle Dee as ABS-CBN platforms A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC will stream the pageant finals live starting 9 am of November 19 – for free!

ABS-CBN will also be airing a same-day replay on the Kapamilya Channel via Sunday’s Best, Metro Channel and iWantTFC at 9:30 pm.

More replays will be available for the rest of the week in the Metro Channel, but a final schedule has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, those interested to watch the pageant live in El Salvador could avail of the tour packages offered by the Miss Universe organization. Those availing of the package will also have tickets to the pageant’s preliminary competition, national costume show, and coronation night.

Michelle will be competing in hopes of clinching the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor.

The 2023 edition will be the first Miss Universe edition after Thai media company, JKN Global Group, acquired the brand from IMG. It will also be the first global edition that allows married women and mothers to compete. – Rappler.com