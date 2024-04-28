PH’s Chantal Schmidt wins best evening gown in Miss Eco International 2024 prelims 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BEST EVENING GOWN. Chantal Schmidt represents the Philippines in the Miss Eco International 2024 competition.

The beauty queen discloses that she was rushed to the hospital on the morning of the preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Eco International 2024 pageant hailed Philippine bet Chantal Elise Schmidt as the Best Evening Gown winner during its preliminary competition on Friday, April 26.

The beauty queen from Cebu City was a stunner in her nude gown with side cut-outs, high slit and silver embellishments. The piece was design by Val Taguba.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 28, Chantal shared that she was surprised by the recognition as she was rushed to the hospital on the morning of the preliminary competition.

“I had to be hooked up to an IV (I have a phobia of needles) and laid in that hospital bed rethinking everything. I knew I didn’t want to go home with unfinished business,” she wrote.

Chantal added, “Upon returning to the hotel, I told myself that I would be competing that night, regardless of how I felt. And by God’s grace, I recovered.”

Fellow Filipina beauty queens such as Stacey Gabriel, Nicole Borromeo, CJ Opiaza, and Ashley Subijano, congratulated Chantal in her achievement.

Chantal, who competed in the inaugural The Miss Philippines competition last October 2023, was named as the country’s representative for the Miss Eco International competition in February.

Meanwhile, the Miss Eco International 2024 coronation night is set for April 28 in Egypt, with Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Ha crowning her successor.

Chantal is competing in the hopes of becoming the third Filipina to win the country’s Miss Eco International crown after Cynthia Thomalla (2018) and Kathleen Paton (2022). – Rappler.com