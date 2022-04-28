LOOK: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh get intimate in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ first look

The film is directed by Olivia Wilde (who happens to be Harry’s girlfriend)

MANILA, Philippines – Harry Styles and Florence Pugh get intimate in the first look photo from the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

In the film, Harry and Florence play a married couple in the 1950s. The two live a picture-perfect life in an experimental utopian community – until the wife begins to worry that her husband is hiding a disturbing secret.

The film is directed by Olivia Wilde (who happens to be Harry’s girlfriend). She said that the film was inspired by films like Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show, and described it as “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination.”

Olivia also plays a role in the film, along with Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, and Nick Kroll.

Don’t Worry Darling is set to premiere in Philippine cinemas in September.