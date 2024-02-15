RECAP: Marina Summers in episode 1 of ‘Drag Race: UK vs. The World’ season 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BANAUE RICE TERRACES. Marina Summers pays homage to her roots with a Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired ensemble in the international runway looks.

'She's a powerhouse and definitely one to watch out for,' UK drag queen Choriza May says as Marina Summers makes a show-stopping entrance

MANILA, Philippines – Drace Race Philippines runner-up Marina Summers has set foot on a new stage – this time, as the lone Filipina on the roster. Even before the first episode of Drag Race: UK vs. The World season 2 aired, the teaser of Marina’s entrance went viral on social media, capturing the attention of both local and international drag fans.

Mabuhay! Let the battle commence ⚔️ @marinaxsummers



Watch #DragRaceUK vs The World TOMORROW at 9pm on #iPlayer 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/wXAySyEfXe — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 8, 2024

Beyond this, however, Marina’s overall performance in the first episode has shown that she definitely came to win. As Marina brings the charm of Filipino drag to the international stage in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World, let’s look back on her performance thus far ahead of episode 2.

Behind Marina’s entrance look

Marina paid homage to her Filipinoness during her entrance, donning a golden Katipunera-inspired dress while wielding a bolo in one hand.

“It’s time to give these colonizers the chop,” she declared when she strutted down the runway.

Marina had visibly left a lasting impression on her fellow competitors, as she received an outpouring of compliments from the other drag queens present.

“She’s a powerhouse and definitely one to watch out for,” UK drag queen Choriza May said.

Marina’s designer Jude Macasinag also shared the backstory behind her iconic opening look.

“Marina [wore] a custom off-balance’ tightly corseted draped dress in bronze sequins with asymmetrical crushed butterfly sleeves and ‘work in progress’ details, styled with a gold chainmail hood,” Macasinag wrote on Instagram.

The designer added that he and Marina had started working on the dress in late 2022, just when he had begun to venture into historical corsetry.

Sa manlulupig, di ka pasisiil 🇵🇭

As I step into foreign land, this is my battlecry — where I plant my flag, my pride, and my joy. The battle has just begun, are you with me?



PILIPINAS, ASIA, THIS FIGHT IS FOR US! ✊🏽



Catch the first episode of @dragraceukbbc on the BBC Three and… pic.twitter.com/RAzbkcppVp — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) February 9, 2024

Talent show segment

In the first season of Drag Race Philippines, Marina was known for her powerful performances and elaborate looks, and it’s apparent that she is carrying this over to her stint at RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. The World as she landed herself in the Top 2 alongside France’s lone representative, La Grande Dame.

During the talent show segment, Marina wowed the judges with her own rendition of Maymay Entrata’s “Amakabogera,” switching up the lyrics to produce a new version of the song, fittingly titled “Amafilipina.”

She took the opportunity yet again to raise the Philippine flag high as she performed “Amafilipina,” confidently singing about her morena skin and growing up in an island and being raised by the seas.

Marina took it up a notch by showing off her poi dance moves during the song’s chorus, truly setting the stage on fire.

“Marina makes me nervous because this is the best goddamn performance I’ve ever seen on the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Tia Kofi, one of the UK’s four competitors, said about Marina’s performance.

Marina had also received praise from Maymay Entrata herself, with the actress-singer congratulating her for her win.

‘From the farm to the runway’: Marina’s international runway look

Having grown up in Cagayan Valley, Marina then tapped into her roots during the international runway looks portion, sporting an ensemble inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces. Her outfit, made by fashion designer Roman Sebastian, made use of indigenous textiles from the Cordilleras. She had also carried a basket containing palay throughout her walk. To finish off the look, she donned a palayok-inspired hairstyle created by wig stylist Margaux Bertrand.

“Bringing my Filipina heritage and culture to the main stage, I feel very, very proud…I grew up surrounded by farmers and to be wearing this in front of the whole world gives me so much joy and pride,” Marina said.

Marina received nothing but praises from the judges, with RuPaul herself telling the Filipina that she represented the country beautifully.

“Not only are you beautiful, you are also educational,” judge Alan Carr told Marina when she finished explaining the story behind her look.

Lip sync face-off

Having earlier secured a Top 2 spot after her high-powered talent show segment, Marina and La Grande Dame went head to head during the lip sync battle. Whoever wins is tasked with the tough responsibility eliminating one of the two queens who ended up in the bottom: the UK’s Gothy Kendoll and the US’ Mayhem Miller.

Marina and La Grande Dame shared the stage to lip sync Livin’ Joy’s “Dreamer.” The Filipina drag queen had taken advantage of the sheer size of the stage, seamlessly moving around the big space while executing fierce and prominent dance movements to go with her flawless lip syncing.

Marina emerged victorious and even brought home the very first gold RuPeter badge in the process.

With this, the elimination of one of the bottom two queens then lied in Marina’s hands – with her ultimately deciding to send Mayhem Miller home.

Following Mayhem Miller’s elimination, Marina is now up against four drag queens from the UK, one from the US, one from Spain, one from Australia, one from France, and one from the Netherlands.

Viewers can watch the show for free on WOW Presents Plus. Episode 2 airs on February 17 at 5 am (Manila time).

What are you looking forward to seeing Marina achieve in the next episode? – Rappler.com