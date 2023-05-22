WATCH: ABS-CBN drops trailer for new series ‘Senior High’ 

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment teased its upcoming series Senior High, which will feature teen stars Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, and Elijah Canlas
Joining them in this highly-anticipated project are fellow ABS-CBN former child actors, including Xyriel Manabat, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Juan Karlos Labajo.
The two-minute teaser released on Friday, May 19 by Dreamscape Entertainment showed fans what to expect from the upcoming project. “When the parents are away, the kids will definitely PLAY! Who are you when no one is watching?” the post read.
As seen in the video, Senior High‘s characters will be navigating and confronting varying issues, including involvement with illegal substances, alcoholism, insecurities, and sexuality.
The project also marks the first time for the aforementioned actors to take on more challenging roles.
Brillantes and Jaranilla first caught the public’s attention through their appearances in sketch comedy TV show Goin’ Bulilit – with Brillantes later rising to fame with Annaliza and Kadenang Ginto, and Jaranilla becoming best known for his character in May Bukas Pa.
Echarri and Labajo, both former contestants of The Voice Kids, have successfully transitioned from singing to acting. Labajo last acted in the 2017 series A Love to Last. Manabat, who gained fame through Star Circle Quest and 100 Days to Heaven, is currently making waves online in the series Dirty Linen.
Senior High also marks the reunion of Brillantes and Echarri after their appearance in the 2020 drama series Huwag Kang Mangamba.
The trailer for Senior High has already garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some viewers have drawn comparisons to popular US teen drama series like Euphoria and Elite, claiming that the concept seems disconnected from the real experiences of senior high school students in the country.
The series will also feature Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde, Tommy Alejandrino, Sylvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado.
A release date for Senior High has yet to be announced. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquiling/Rappler.com
Jacob Maquiling is a Rappler intern.
