WATCH: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ drops first trailer

MANILA, Philippines – Amazon Prime released the teaser of the highly-anticipated The Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power.

The two-and-a-half minute clip offers a glimpse into the old Middle-Earth, as it teased a peek into realms that looked to be Númenor and Khazad-dûm (or Moria), both of which have already fallen in Frodo’s era.

Play Video

Morfydd Clark now plays the immortal elven lady Galadriel, who was originally portrayed by Cate Banchett in the LOTR franchise. Maxim Baldry reprises the role of Harry Sinclair as a younger version of Isildur. Other cast members include Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniasi, Lenny Henry, Markella Kavenagh, and Charles Edwards.

Set centuries prior to the events of The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power would revolve around the origin stories of the familiar faces of the J.R.R. Tolkien classic. Elves, dwarves, humans, and harfoots – the ancestors of hobbits – were teased to have been revisited in the prequel series.

According to showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, the spinoff series are heavily based on the lore laid out in books that were central to the original franchise. Its first season had been in the works since 2017, with an estimated budget of $465 million.

The Rings of Power is reported to have a total of five seasons, with the first season premiering on September 2 at Amazon Prime. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.