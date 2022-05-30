Anji Salvacion is ‘PBB Kumunity’ Big Winner

MANILA, Philippines – Singer Anji Salvacion was named the Big Winner for Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity season 10 during the “Big Night” on Sunday, May 29.

Dubbed as the “Singing Sweetheart ng Siargao,” the celebrity housemate garnered a total of 40.42% of the combined total votes. As the winner, she will be taking home a cash prize worth P2 million.

“First of all, I want to really say thank you to God for giving me this opportunity. And giving me this biggest blessing in life. It is not (about) the title, but it’s how people trusted me. That is my biggest blessing,” she said after being named the winner.

Ang Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10 BIG WINNER, Anji Salvacion

Isabel Laohoo from the adult edition was named the second big placer after getting 18.20% of the total votes. Beauty queen Samantha Bernardo received 16.28% of the total votes, making her the third big placer.

Adult housemate Rob Blackburn and comedian Brenda Mage, meanwhile, placed fourth and fifth place after taking 4.01% and 1.91% of the total votes, respectively.

Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity season 10 ran for 32 weeks across three editions – celebrity, adult, and teens. For every edition, there were two housemates who emerged as the “Top 2” and were guaranteed a slot to return to the Big Brother house to battle it out for the Big Winner title.

The current season is the 16th edition of the show. Pinoy Big Brother first premiered on ABS-CBN in 2005, following the format of the international Big Brother franchise.

The reality show follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com