Ashley Tisdale raises ‘Phineas and Ferb’ fans’ hopes for new seasons in TikTok video

Here’s something Candace can tattle on: 'Phineas and Ferb’s' new seasons are coming soon!

MANILA, Philippines – Ashley Tisdale, the actress behind the voice of Candace Flynn in Disney Channel’s hit animated TV series Phineas and Ferb, heightened fans’ anticipation for the show’s return through a TikTok video posted on Friday, November 15 (Manila time).

Viewers were able to hear Tisdale’s portrayal of Candace Flynn, the easily irritable and highly hilarious sister of Phineas. The video also showed viewers a glimpse of her visit to a recording studio for the show, as well as a tweaked version of her go-to line when tattling on Phineas and her stepbrother Ferb.

“Mom! Phineas and Ferb are doing another season!” the actress yelled as Candace.

As previously announced in January 2023, Phineas and Ferb is returning for two additional seasons. Co-creator and Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s voice actor Dan Povenmire confirmed the reboot news back in January at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Povenmire also uploaded a video of Vincent Martella, the voice behind Phineas, recording a new original song for the series.

The hit TV show about the summer of stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher ran for nearly eight years, from 2007 to 2015.

Original creators Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh are reprising their roles, and so are other key actors like Vincent Martella (Phineas), Ashley Tisdale (Candace), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Ferb), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), and Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher).

Phineas and Ferb is set to have 40 more episodes spread across the two seasons. The first episode is allegedly aiming for a 2024 release, with streaming details left up in the air as of writing. Disney Branded Television will be producing the reboot.

Other than this, fans still need to anticipate more information on when and where the new episodes will be released. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

