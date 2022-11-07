Bae Yoon-jung, Thunder, JeA among mentors for ABS-CBN idol audition show ‘Dream Maker’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Dream Maker, ABS-CBN’s reality talent show in partnership with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, has announced its mentors – which consists of Filipino and Korean artists.

Similar to Korea’s survival shows, Dream Maker will see several male aspirants, aged 13 to 22, undergo rigorous training in singing, dancing, and rapping with the help of mentors.

DREAM CHASERS! K-POP DREAMS MAY COME TRUE!



ABS-CBN Entertainment, KAMP Korea, and MLD Entertainment bring you Dream Maker: The Search for the Next Global Pop Group!



Simula ngayong November 19 and 20 na!#DreamMaker 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/jpES4RSVA1 — Dream Maker (@DreamMakerOfc) November 3, 2022

The contestants have to showcase their talent and growth in several performances, in the hopes of being included in the final group that will debut. According to ABS-CBN, only the top seven trainees will have further training in South Korea, where they will be launched.

The Korean mentors are composers and producers Seo Won-jin and Bullseye; MOMOLAND and Lapillus choreographer Bae Wan-hee; former MBLAQ member Thunder; Brown Eyed Girls’ JeA, and choreographer and Produce 101 dance mentor Bae Yoon-Jung.

Play Video

Meanwhile, singers Angeline Quinto and Darren Espanto, and Now United member Bailey May are the Filipino mentors.

Dream Maker, which will be hosted by Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang, was first announced in September.

“We’re really serious about getting into the international arena. We’re looking at all ways and means to get the Filipino artist, the Filipino talent to be recognized globally. We’re very happy to have partners who recognize that Filipinos are very talented and that we can compete globally,” Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi told ABS-CBN News.

Dream Maker will premiere on November 19 and 20. – Rappler.com